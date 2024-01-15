Jenna Ortega talks about Season 2 and how it’s going to be huge

series Wednesday From Netflix with Jenna Ortega Big success achieved in 2022. Since then, the actress has become a huge star who is shooting continuously. Despite the sequel being announced in the teaser, a second season of Wednesday Still waiting and fans stomping their feet.

After completing the filming of Scream VI, Beetlejuice 2, Finestkind and Miller’s GirlJenna Ortega has finally started production on Season 2 Wednesday, While she was present at the 2024 Emmy Awards ceremony An opportunity to deliver news and express your thoughts on the long-awaited sequel to the Netflix hit.

Unprecedented success for Jenna Ortega

first season of the series Wednesday Big success in 2022 on Netflix. Loosely inspired by the comic strips of addams family By Charles Addams, the series is run by its star, Jenna Ortega (who we previously discovered scream v and produces another Netflix series You), and the presence behind the camera (at least for the first four episodes) of legendary director Tim Burton. From the first day of its online publication, Wednesday It immediately becomes an incident. Wednesday’s awkward choreography during her prom has been replayed over and over again by fans on TikTok, And Jenna Ortega suddenly became one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actresses.

But this success is also a big surprise for the streaming platform Netflix, Who clearly didn’t believe it. After extensive filming and post-production, success did not seem to be as expected. Quite a revealing detail, we’ll have to wait several months before we see official derivative products worthy of the name in stores and online. If A micro teaser was quickly shot to announce the arrival of Season 2It is rumored that behind the scenes Netflix first launched an opinion survey among viewers to better understand why they liked the series.

For her part, Jenna Ortega, who has become omnipotent and is one of Tim Burton’s new inspirations, Wants to take her time and emphasizes that not everything was good for her during this shoot. As a new season is gearing up; This time, Ortega wants to have his say on new scenarios, And she won’t shoot the film until she and Tim Burton finish shooting this highly anticipated film beetlejuice2,

Wednesday, what will change with this new season

To make sure they keep their new golden swan and their new big star safe, Netflix promotes Jenna Ortega to producer for the second season Wednesday, Appearing at the Emmy Awards yesterday (January 15, 2024), he immediately talked about the series Wednesday And season 2 is coming. He reminded The Hollywood Reporter journalists that for him, the important thing was to retain the core essence of the character, which was sometimes mishandled during the first season.

Everything she does, everything I have to do, sometimes doesn’t make any sense for her character (…) The fact that she was in a love triangle didn’t make any sense. There was a line about this dress she had to wear to the school dance and she said, ‘Oh my God, I love it. Oh, I can’t believe I said that. I really hate myself.’ And I had to say, ‘No, there’s no question of that, it’s not like that Wednesday,

Jenna Ortega took the opportunity to reveal that it was largely thanks to Tim Burton that she was able to make the character her own. As she wanted and Wednesday created this character which the audience loved:

“I was lucky enough to work with someone like Tim Burton, who took me to his circus caravan one day and told me he’d let me speak into his bullhorn (…) So, every day, he, The screenwriter and I, we would meet in the morning and rework as many lines as we could. Wednesday,

Now that she is the creator of the series and continues to hold her position as a strong Hollywood personality, Jenna Ortega was really able to take charge. So he also took the opportunity to discuss the new ambitions driving the next season of “Wednesdays” on Netflix:

“Everything is bigger, there is much more action and the staging is more ambitious (…) Each episode gives the feeling of watching a new movie.”

On the other hand, if visual ambitions increase manifold, The tone will become even more intense in a frightening manner Signed by Tim Burton introduced during the first four episodes:

“We’re definitely moving a little more toward horror.”

And this time, Jenna Ortega will be able to allow Wednesday Addams to once again be the cool and meticulous monolith of the original workAs she herself says about Wednesday now: