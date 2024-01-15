Determining the cat’s well-being based on indoor or outdoor lifestyle

Meeting the environmental needs of cats is an essential part of the requirements of providing them proper care. Cats have different needs And those needs are, in part, influenced by lifestyle. There are risks and benefits for cats that live exclusively indoors, exclusively outdoors, or spend some time in each environment. Understanding the risks and benefits of these different cat lifestyles offers veterinarians Essential tools for advising clients on how to minimize the health risks to their cat Meeting each cat’s lifestyle needs.

The American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) has prepared a statement addressing cat welfare. Thus, the first point that they clarify is that whatever the cat’s lifestyle, they must have a microchip And, where appropriate, wear visible identification such as tags.

indoor only lifestyle

Although an indoor lifestyle avoids the risks inherent in outdoor environments, significant efforts must be made to Meet all the cat’s environmental needs He lives exclusively indoors. To ensure good health, the indoor cat in particular should be provided with “all the necessary resources, including food, water, comfortable and safe resting places, simulated hunting and foraging opportunities, play, secure areas with vertical space, and adequate and clean hygiene points.” There should be access to.” ,

In this sense, they comment that if the environmental needs of a cat living only indoors are not adequately met, Cats may become anxious and develop stress-related illnesses or behavioral problems.

indoor/ outdoor lifestyle

Safety is the main concern when leaving cats outside. Providing controlled access outside, such as using an outdoor enclosure, a secure cat fence, or walking the cat on a harness and leash, “still allows for a more stimulating environment with the possibility of more normal feline behavior during periods of time.” gives, Reduces risk of external exposure,

On the other hand, to improve cat protection from predators, cats should be allowed outside only during the day and Keep them indoors at night or in an outdoor enclosure with indoor access, Young cats and male cats are more likely to engage in activities that increase the risk of injury and “should be monitored more closely.”

exclusively outdoor lifestyle

There are some cats whose health needs can never be met indoors. These are often cats that previously lived only outside, are experiencing stress with other companion animals in the home, and/or whose physical and/or emotional needs are not being met in the indoor environment.

,“Forcing these cats to live in confinement raises considerable concerns for the individual’s well-being,” Consider. Keeping cat houses or managing colonies can “increase the protection of these animals as well as allow them an exclusively outdoor lifestyle.”

Trap, neuter, vaccination and spay programs “are increasingly available and have been shown to improve health, reduce fighting and reduce the spread of disease among cat populations and Humanely reduce the number of cats roaming free And especially those who live an outdoor lifestyle,” he concluded.