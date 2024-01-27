Detroit Tigers sign Colt Keith to millionaire extension

During this offseason in MLB we have been able to see multimillion-dollar contracts signed across various franchises. los angeles dodgers agree with shohei ohtani For $700 million, a deal that makes him the highest-paid athlete in the history of any sport. Similarly, milwaukee brewers Venezuela’s super potential assured jackson chourio For mega contract of Rs 142 million. The most recent, although not as large as the two mentioned, is related to detroit tigers,

Currently, the Detroit Tigers have four prospects ranked in MLB’s top 100. max clark (number 13), colt keith (number 22), jackson jobe (number 25) and jay rust (No. 60). According to an official statement from the team, the management has secured the future of one of them.





Detroit Tigers extend Colt Keith

Via the official profile of detroit tigers in x, news may be known, “We have signed INF Colt Keith to a six-year contract extension that will run through the 2029 season, followed by club options for the 2030, 2031 and 2032 seasons.”,

Details of the operation were given later: Keith will earn $28,642,500 during the first six years of the agreement: $2.5 million in 2024. $3.5 million per season in 2025, $4 million per season in 2026–27 and $5 million per season beginning in 2028–29. The deal includes a $2 million signing bonus, a $10 million club option for 2030 with a $2,642,500 buyout, a $13 million club option for 2031 with a $1 million buyout, a $15 million club option for 2032 with a $2 million buyout. Options and escalators included. union. Option Pay. If all options are extended and exercised, the contract will be worth $82 million over nine years.,

colt keith His offensive line in the minor leagues is .300/.382/.894. In addition, he had 60 doubles, 11 triples, and 38 home runs, with 164 RBI and 167 runs, all in 239 games.

Keith himself took the opportunity to thank everyone who supported him: «Thank you to everyone who helped me along the way, let’s go Tigres!!!»,