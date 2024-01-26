iPhone 15, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max price in the United States USA | apple | iOS

The famous brand Apple launched its latest series of cell phones with impressive titanium design, where the matte tone was the main attraction. Know the prices.

Price list of new Apple cell phones: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple is one of the biggest companies in the world as it has the best selling cell phones in the market which are iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Know what are iPhone prices in the United States And system specifications of these devices.

Samsung and Apple have become the most popular companies around the world due to the innovations they introduce year after year with their cell phones. However, even though Samsung launched its new Galaxy S24 Ultra, the iPhone remains one of the best-selling cell phones. United States has original price This ‘bitten apple’ of the cell phone line is then modified according to the country of delivery.

Official prices of new Apple cell phones

The biggest novelty of the new series of iPhone cell phones is the availability of models made in black, white, blue and natural titanium. In this sense, Apple reported the official price of the phone, which are:

iPhone 15 Pro $999 (USD) or $41.62 (USD) per month with 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB storage.

$999 (USD) or $41.62 (USD) per month with 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB storage. iPhone 15 Pro Max Available starting at $1,199 (USD) or $49.95 (USD) per month with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage.

Available starting at $1,199 (USD) or $49.95 (USD) per month with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage. iPhone 15 The 128GB iPhone 15 is priced at $799, while the 256GB iPhone 15 is priced at $899.

When did iPhone 15 Pro Max come out?

The official launch of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max was scheduled for September 29, 2023. From that date it is available on the company’s official store and website. Sales will depend on store availability, as well as price depending on the model or storage space chosen by the user.

Which is the cheapest iPhone?

Throughout its history, Apple has launched cell phones with new functions and great innovations; However, the cheapest iPhone available is the iPhone SE 3, which was released in 2022.

Join Libero WhatsApp Channel