DIE officers were responsible for the arrest of the President of Fenataev in Barinas (video)





After forcibly opening the main door of the headquarters of the National Federation of Unions and Colleges of Education Workers of Venezuela (FENTEV) in Barinas, officers of the Strategic Intelligence Directorate (DIE), attached to the Bolivarian National Police, arrested union leader Víctor Venegas. And according to teachers who witnessed the incident, all the computers in the office were taken away.

The arrests were made “without any court order”, said one of the teachers consulted by lapatilla.com, who assured that they were officers of the Strategic Intelligence Directorate (DIE), attached to the Bolivarian National Police, and a large group of police officers. Were. ,

The teacher, who was at a meeting at the Fenyaev headquarters, tried to prevent irregular entry, but eventually the attackers managed to break the lock and twist the door frame.

At the Shiksha Sangh’s headquarters, files and documents were scattered on the floor and the tables where computers were kept were lying empty.

Víctor Venegas was one of the leaders of the teaching profession in Barinas, who was at the forefront of the massive march on Monday, January 15, which the GNB could not stop with two on some occasions during its journey to Plaza Bolivar. Officers’ strike…