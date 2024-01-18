Diego ‘Cholo’ Simeone’s statement after crossing with Vinicius Junior in Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid | game-total

Atlético de Madrid avenged its defeat in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup by defeating Real Madrid 4–2 in extra time on Thursday, 28 January, to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

A goal from Samuel Leno put Atlético ahead (39), but Jan Oblak made it 1–1 with an own goal (45+1), before Álvaro Morata made it 2–1 (57) and Joselu 2-2 (82) which sent the game to overtime. There Antoine Griezmann (100) and Rodrigo Riquelme (119) gave a pass to their team.

During the match, there was a heated exchange of words between Diego Simeone and Vinicius Jr., so much so that the referee warned Argentina’s technical director, who announced after the match and said the following: “There’s nothing to comment on, these are football things that can happen on the field.”

“I always say there is no merit or revenge in football, it is a new game and a new way to play it. All three games were very similar. We are trying to play a certain way and they, who are the best team in the world because they dominate all the records and that is why they win. It’s not luck, they are very good, but we also compete well and that’s why we win.”He added.

Atletico will look to progress to the next stage of the KO tournament after beating Real Madrid 4-2 in extra time in a hard-fought match on Thursday. The red and whites will face Sevilla, who beat Getafe 3-1 on Tuesday with Isaac Romero scoring twice.