Diosdado Cabello: US and DEA violate international agreements by spying on Venezuelan officials

Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), warned that the United States and the DEA violate international agreements and treaties by spying on Venezuelan officials.

Cabello’s statement stems from a secret report obtained by the Associated Press news agency detailing a multi-year DEA covert operation that infiltrated operatives into Venezuela. The plan to secretly file and make drug trafficking cases against the country’s leadership, which Washington recognized from the beginning, could be considered a violation of international law.

“It is necessary to carry out this operation unilaterally and without notifying the Venezuelan authorities,” the 15-page memorandum said. In 2018 regarding “Operation Money Badger”, an investigation which, according to officials, targeted dozens of people, including President of the Republic Nicolás Maduro.

,We don’t like to say it publicly, but we really are the world’s police.“says Wes Tabor, a former DEA agent who worked as the agency’s attaché in Venezuela long before the beginning of the operation described in the report,” El Universal reports.

Similarly, Diosdado Cabello, after reading the report, highlighted that: “What is said in the report is that the DEA, generating false positives as usual, records some Venezuelan officials; Venezuelans The entire system against. The US knows, the DEA knows they are violating international agreements and treaties, but they believe they are the world’s police and there are heads of state who accept it.”

,From here we throw them out, there about 400 aircraft were shot down, neutralized It passed freely at first because the DEA allowed it,” he said.