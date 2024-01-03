Women win at the Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift made Grammy history on Sunday by winning Album of the Year for the fourth time, the biggest honor of an evening largely dominated by women.,

,Can we just take a moment to enjoy the fact that women have dominated music this year?” said South African comedian Trevor Noah at the launch event this Sunday, February 4. In the Top Album of the Year category alone, seven of the eight nominees were women. It was singer Taylor Swift who received this award from Celine Dion for her work Midnight, Thus she enters the ceremony’s pantheon as the artist most awarded for her albums, ahead of Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon.

“I would like to tell you that this is the best moment of my life, but I also feel happy when I finish a song.” He reacted. “Thank you so much for giving me(…)

