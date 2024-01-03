a few days before starting spring training and the 2024 MLB season, the offices of 30 franchises major League Baseball They continue to work towards the future. One of those who has been very busy this offseason San Diego Padres, It is worth noting that “very busy” does not mean that it has been positive, with several key people having said goodbye to the team, the most relevant of which is the Dominican. juan soto,

conduct management of San Diego Padres Don’t expect much of this in MLB 2024. In fact, there are those who think they won’t even be close to advancing to the postseason and this year’s results will be worse than 2023’s, and should be forgotten. However, not all the news is negative.





San Diego Padres sign Jurickson Profar

According to the report of robert murray Of MLB, the compromise is a fact. “free agents jerickson proffer And San Diego Padres According to sources familiar with the agreement, “They reached an agreement for one year.”Was seen in the official profile of Expert in X.

Later, Murray himself clarified the financial details. “settlement of jerickson proffer With the San Diego Padres, per source: one year, $1 million, plus $1.5 million incentive based on plate appearances”, Posted In the above social network.

jerickson proffer He is going into his 11th season in Major League Baseball. In the last decade, he played with Texas, Oakland, Colorado and San Diego. There, he reported an offensive line of .238/.322/.705. He also has 87 home runs, 359 RBI and 434 runs batted in in 961 games. He finished fourth with the Curaçao team at the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series.