Discover the 28 countries where Cubans can access without a visa this 2024

The idea of ​​traveling is a possibility that Cubans explore every year, especially when trying to escape the growing economic crisis that the island is experiencing, immersed in a sea of ​​meaningless decisions and a disappointing 2024.

Precisely, at the beginning of this new year, the Cuban passport is ranked 134th worldwide VisaGuide Passport Index,

The list revealed that Cubans need visas for 149 countries this 2024 and have free access to only 28 destinations.

Screenshot/VisaGuide

Visa exemption agreements that exist between different countries allow citizens to travel freely between them, without the need for a visa, as long as their stay is short. Visa policy varies depending on the country and purpose of travel.

Most countries where Cubans do not require a visa They are from the extinct Soviet republics, such as Belarus, Montenegro, Moldova and the Russian Federation. In Africa, Botswana, Namibia and the Gambia are listed.

In previous years, citizens with Cuban passports could travel to Serbia without a visa, but this country decided in April 2023 Ending visa exemption for Cubans Those who hold diplomatic, official and ordinary passports.

As for the Asia and Oceania region, Cubans can travel without a visa to the Cook Islands, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Micronesia, Mongolia, Niue, Qatar, Singapore, Tajikistan, Vanuatu, and Uzbekistan.

In Latin America, the list shows that Cuba has free visas for Nicaragua and Guyana. The list also includes a group of Caribbean islands, including the Dominican Republic, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

In the Latin American region, Cuba is only ahead of Haiti in terms of countries with less powerful passports., Citizens of neighboring Caribbean countries have visa-free entry to only 16 countries.

Meanwhile, in the opposite position is Chile – ranked 41st – which has visa-free entry to 124 countries, a figure very close to many of the European countries that lead the ranking.

The United States ranked 39th, with visa-free access to 144 destinations.

The Spanish passport, on the other hand, is so coveted by many Cubans that they may use it through Democratic Memory Law (Grandchildren Law)Approved in 2022, ranked number one in the ranking with free access for 106 countries.