It was Oppenheimer’s classmate Cillian Murphy who he found ‘one of the funniest people’.

Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer (IMDb)

During Oppenheimer’s tough days on set, Cillian Murphy said there was one co-star he knew he could always turn to, who would make him laugh. He called Emily Blunt, who played Oppenheimer’s wife, Kitty in the film, one of the funniest people he ever met, which helped form a close friendship between them.

Cillian Murphy found Emily Blunt one of the funniest people he ever met

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cillian Murphy revealed one of his very important rules while filming on set. Oppenheimer the actor said he “can’t work unless there’s a lightness around the set,” especially since he plays more serious roles. “There has to be some leniency,” Murphy explained.

He added, “A lot of the films I do are pretty heavy and go to some dark, challenging places and to do that you have to be vulnerable. So I don’t walk around in a state of panic. I need to feel comfortable. I can’t stay in that dark place all the time. I don’t have the stamina for it.” While filming Christopher Nolan’s summer blockbuster Oppenheimer, where Murphy played American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, lightness was especially important.

Cillian Murphy called Emily Blunt, who played Oppenheimer’s wife, one of the funniest people he had ever met, which helped form a close friendship between them. He said, “He’s one of the funniest people and I have a rule that I can’t work unless there’s a lightness around the set.”

Emily Blunt talks about Cillian Murphy’s diet for Oppenheimer

The inventor of the atomic bomb, J. Cillian Murphy had to undergo a significant physical transformation to portray Robert Oppenheimer, which included weight loss. To lose weight he had to follow a very restrictive diet. Emily Blunt, who played his onscreen wife, told Extra, “He had this big job. And he could only eat one almond a day. He was so emaciated.”

Matt Damon also told Extra that, “They had an enormous amount of work, and the level of detail that Christopher (Nolan) demanded. There was always something for them to think about. There was always something to do.” Was what they needed.” “Stay ahead,” Blunt concluded.

Cillian Murphy talked about his dramatic weight loss for the role during an interview with IndieWire, saying, “I don’t recommend it.” The weight loss was part of an effort to physically resemble the real Oppenheimer as much as possible, a man whom Murphy said “lived on cigarettes and a pipe, he alternated between the two.”

In an interview with The New York Times, he said, “I like to act with my body, and Oppenheimer had a very different physique and shape that I wanted to get right.” “I had to lose a lot of weight, and we worked with the costumes and the tailoring; he was very thin, almost emaciated,” she continued, “his eyes were really bright and I was able to give him that wide-eyed look.” Wanted it, so we worked a lot on his shape and expressions before we started.