Motagua confirms the future of goalkeeper Enrique Facas for 2024

2024-01-04

He Motagua being renovated for Completion 2024 With attractive signings, although in the same way, it is leaving out of the team players who need minutes for their professional development. El Ciclón have opted to release players who saw little action in the previous tournament. Front Gyro Rochez go to upnthe steering wheel andy hernandez to the Royal Society, while goalkeeper enrique facas There will be unexpected luck.

Life President of Motagua, pedro atalaconfirmed to DIEZ that the Blues’ third goalkeeper will become a new legend, despite the fact that he has played very few games as a professional and his development as a goalkeeper has been questionable. The 25-year-old goalkeeper will be loaned to a team in the Colombian second division, which he will join on the recommendation of the Honduran coach. Reynaldo RuedaJoe is of Coffee origin and trusted the goalkeeper so much that he called him up for the match against Mexico in November that qualified for the Copa America.