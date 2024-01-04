Motagua confirms the future of goalkeeper Enrique Facas for 2024

2024-01-04
He Motagua being renovated for Completion 2024 With attractive signings, although in the same way, it is leaving out of the team players who need minutes for their professional development.
El Ciclón have opted to release players who saw little action in the previous tournament. Front Gyro Rochez go to upnthe steering wheel andy hernandez to the Royal Society, while goalkeeper enrique facas There will be unexpected luck.
Life President of Motagua, pedro atalaconfirmed to DIEZ that the Blues’ third goalkeeper will become a new legend, despite the fact that he has played very few games as a professional and his development as a goalkeeper has been questionable.
The 25-year-old goalkeeper will be loaned to a team in the Colombian second division, which he will join on the recommendation of the Honduran coach. Reynaldo RuedaJoe is of Coffee origin and trusted the goalkeeper so much that he called him up for the match against Mexico in November that qualified for the Copa America.
“There is a second division team from Colombia that is interested in him. I understand that he is almost finalizing that contract and it is very possible that he will go to Colombia because of Professor Rueda’s recommendations. I say it by first and last name because he was the one who recommended it,” said the director of Motagua,
Facussé He played only two games in the last tournament Motagua, one in the National League (3–3 vs. Vida) and the other in the Central American Cup (5–1 vs. Alajuelense). His most active participation of the year was in the Pan American Games where he was a reinforcement and played three games.
departure of enrique facas occurs after the return of marlon licona after your loan to the institution Victory, This request was special by coach diego vazquez So that this is the second goalkeeper behind him jonathan rougierDethroning the new goalie and forcing him to see minutes on another team.
(tagstotranslate)motagua