» Discover the course and service options TU Bienstar has for 2024 – 1!

Published: January 11, 2024

Review your registered program very carefully and identify which course from our wide offer best suits your interests and free time in this first academic semester.

At University Wellbeing we offer you more than 90 options between different sports, cultural and artistic activities so that you can choose the course that you are most familiar with, that you like the most and that best suits your schedule.

Remember that these places are a great opportunity to enrich your university life and contribute to your comprehensive training.

The names of some of our courses have changed this semester, such as ‘Art and Public Space’ That now you feel like it’Art, Politics and Cartography’, And ‘Art and sensory experiments’ Whose name was changed’Three-Dimensional Workshop: Mixed Techniques of Sculpture’, On the other hand, we opened a new location called ‘Development through creativity’In which we integrate the expressive arts into personal development processes.

Official registration will take place on January 17 in Building F’s Square and on January 18 in Building H’s Square between 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm. If you can’t attend the days in person, visit our Instagram account @uebienestar. We will publish related registration links through stories.

Remember that there are limited spaces for activities and once they are gone the course will not appear in the list.

Before enrolling, we recommend that you verify that the course chosen does not overlap with any classes. The idea is that maximum sign up for you two activities.

Classes start from January 22nd!

Check the course schedules, schedules and quotas of our offers by clicking Here

Additionally, on both days, you will be able to learn about all the services that Tu Bienestar has for you, such as the medical service (Mediexpress), school accident policy, ambulance service, Tu Ruta service, Daviplata and found objects.

Don’t forget that all our activities accumulate University Wellbeing hours.