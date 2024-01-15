Dodgers announce lineup against Chicago

los angeles dodgers They lost in their last presentation in front of their neighbors, Los Angeles Angels, 4×0. Despite this, he has shown excellent balance at 9-3 so far this year. cactus league And their main hitters are already starting to find themselves, although the clash against Halos was not the best example.

For the challenge against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, March 6, they will present themselves with a lineup that includes three MVPs, Cuban. andy pages And the opener will be the Japanese right-hander yoshinobu yamamoto,





shohei ohtani His average is an extraordinary .500 (10-5) with one home run and one extra-base triple. He had five RBI and three runs. Additionally, he will try to make up for three unsuccessful at-bats, including some strikeouts, against the Angels.

For his part, Mookie Betts has a .400 average with one home run and three RBIs. Meanwhile, Freddy Freeman, despite hitting .222, has second RBI with six.

The Los Angeles Dodgers took on Cuba last Sunday andy pages In minor league camp, he was assigned to the Triple A level Oklahoma City Baseball Club. However, Dave Roberts decided to call him up to play this game, perhaps as a worthy reward for his excellent performance during the spring.

Let’s remember that Cuban averaged .400 (15-6), including four extra-base hits (a double, a triple and two home runs) and eight runs batted in, which leads the team and second on the entire team. Is in place. spring training,

opener for los angeles dodgers it will be japanese yoshinobu yamamoto, Yamamoto pitched two innings against the Texas Rangers on February 28. On that occasion he demonstrated considerable control. He faced six batters, had one hit, no walks, struck out three and needed only 19 pitches, 16 of which were strikes.

You may be interested in: Without a break: Home run by Andy Paige puts Los Angeles Dodgers ahead

This match will start at 3:05 pm Cuban time Camelback Ranch, Arizona Headquarters los angeles dodgers In the fall.

Los Angeles Dodgers Lineup vs. Chicago White Sox