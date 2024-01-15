Dodgers punish Correa and remain undefeated

the set of los angeles dodgers Defeated the national team representation of 5×2 South Korea and remain undefeated seoul series, In his first appearance he defeated 14×3 Kiwoom Heroes,

If in his first challenge he showed the offensive power of the favorite team world SeriesIn his second performance at the stadium “Gochok Sky Dome” Their pitchers displayed excellent dominance over opposing batsmen.

A total of 26 players were hit with strikeouts in the clash, 16 of which were records by three pitchers working for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

bobby miller He was in charge of starting the Los Angeles Organization’s second exhibition meeting in South Korea. Miller pitched five complete innings, giving up the same number of hits, two earned runs, and striking out six opponents. Meanwhile, he claimed victory in the confrontation.

Gavin Stone drives in eight runs in Los Angeles Dodgers win

work of gavin stone, who worked as a reliever for 3.1 innings. During that time he faced 11 batsmen and eight of them were out. Even in the eighth inning, the three who reached the batter’s box saw the third strike pass without swinging. That too went one.





At the end, JP Fairsen He completed the final two outs of the game and did so by striking out. Therefore, Korea’s last eight batsmen failed to play the ball. The work of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers is impressive.

The defeat is recorded ui li li, who supported the MLB team’s three earned runs throughout the episode. South Korea used nine pitchers and they managed to dominate 10 Los Angeles Dodgers batters through strikeouts.

The Dodgers only got six hits, but it was enough to score five runs. Will Smith And max munsey He scored two runs each. Whereas, chris taylor He hit a home run to put up the last number in the seventh inning.





