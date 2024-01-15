Since the origin of various civilizations, humanity has been greatly fascinated by the idea of ​​the end of the world, which is why different fields of science have directed their efforts to finding answers that allow us to establish that When was the last day of the planet? There will be earth.

For centuries there has been talk of natural disasters, pandemics, asteroid collisions or apocalyptic events of human origin that would wipe out everything. At the same time, various theories and hypotheses have emerged that attempt to propose possible scenarios in which the destruction of all life on the planet would occur; However, most of these predictions lack a solid scientific basis.

Given the large number of unknowns that exist regarding the Earth’s ultimate fate, netizens decided to turn to the artificial intelligence of ChatGPT, a chatbot created by OpenAI, to ask if it could determine where the world would end up. How many are left before the end?

How many days are left for the end of the world according to artificial intelligence?

ChatGPT said there are currently scientists from a variety of disciplines who are using advanced computational models, astronomical data, and global risk analysis to try to accurately determine how many days until the end of the world. .

Although the AI ​​points out that there are still no conclusive results for these studies, of which only tests on blogs and forums about science are known, the chatbot confirms that the calculations proposed by various investigations would indicate the end of life in Earth. Will be done. may be closer than most people imagine.

The OpenAI chatbot noted that depending on a combination of factors such as climate change, the possibility of asteroid impacts, supervolcanic events and man-made threats such as nuclear war and the rise of uncontrolled artificial intelligence, it would take about 3,000 days for the planet to recover. An event occurs that ends everything.

