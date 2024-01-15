Megan Thee Stallion’s photo NSFW, says Instagram

In a few days, on March 20, Megan Thee Stallion is going to reveal the dates for her hot girl summer tour, Meg gave an update last week on which cities she will be visiting by sharing a fake magazine cover, which featured a revealing swimsuit photo that proudly shows off her backside. It turned out that Instagram had some views on the photo.

After sharing the photo, Meg took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she had found the photo a warning From Insta. The warning reads, “This post may limit access to your account to non-followers. Your post may go against our recommendation guidelines. This may affect access to your account’s Reels, feed recommendations, Explore, Search, or suggested accounts for people who don’t follow you. “No, it’s just a little cheek,” Meg wrote.

Meg’s original post states that her tour will include stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Memphis, Atlanta, Raleigh, Hollywood (Florida), Tampa, New Orleans, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Denver, Phoenix, Los Will visit Angeles. Las Vegas, and cities in the UK and Europe. He previously said about touring this year, “Oh, we’re touring this year. Tea hot girl summer tour 2024, it’s going to be summer. I feel like in 2019, I’ve never been able to stay outside and get my work done during the summer. So this is going to be the first time that I’ll be dropping an album in time for the summer. I want to give hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.