Doja Cat announces virtual reality concert

Doja Cat has released a trailer for a virtual reality concert recorded in Detroit.

The Scarlet Tour, Doja Cat’s first arena tour, crossed North America in 2023. Each night, the singer and rapper performed a setlist of his entire discography in a five-part show that included a giant snake, a revolving stage, excellent choreography and more. More. On January 20, the tour will move from stage to screen with the premiere of Doja Cat scarlet tour in vr Through the Meta Quest platform.

The Scarlet Tour in virtual reality was captured during Doja Cat’s appearance at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit in December.

The trailer gives pride of place to Doja Cat’s hit. paint the town red ”, which appears in the song list for the concert along with the titles Red , Agora Hills , the devil , ouchis , wet vagina , fuck girls (ftg) , Attention , oak “, Serious Effort. The rapper also scored career-defining hits like “”. Tia Tamera , no nonsense , need to know , say so , kiss me more , roads “, Serious efforts.

scarlet tour in vr It was produced and directed by The Diamond Brothers in partnership with META, with filming intended to give audiences the perspective of the frontline experience. This free event will be available in the Meta Horizons world for a few weeks after the premiere.

The tour will resume in June, when the artist will cross Europe to perform exclusively in Glasgow, London, Paris, Amsterdam and Lisbon. See you at the Accor Arena for a French date on June 21st.

Larisha Paul

Translated by the editorial staff