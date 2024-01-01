Dollar: closing price in Dominican Republic today, January 4

After opening downwards, dominican peso Depreciated at the close of business on January 4 business is down in front of U.S. Dollar, The currency of the United States gained more than half a percentage point of its value against the currency of the Dominican Republic.

He U.S. Dollar was paid at closing Average 58.12 Dominican pesosWhich represented a change of 0.69% compared to the previous session’s average of 57.72 Dominican Pesos.

According to Bloomberg, the lowest price offered by the United States currency throughout the day was 57.95 Dominican pesos per unit. While the highest price of the North American currency during the session was 58.33 Dominican pesos per unit.

In terms of last week’s profitability, the U.S. Dollar collects promotion of 0.99%So that it still continues to increase over the last year 6.43%,

Analyzing this data along with data from previous days, it accumulated three consecutive dates of increases. Last week’s volatility is lower than last year’s figure (10.64%), which shows that we can say that it has been undergoing more stability in recent times.

The Dominican Republic is one of the countries that receives the most dollars in remittances (EFE/Lenin Noli)

The Macroeconomic Panorama Report, conducted by teams from the Ministry of Economy, Finance and the Central Bank, estimates that both peak and average inflation will remain at 4 percent through 2024.

Nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth is estimated at 8.94 percent. The same document indicates that real GDP expansion is expected between 4.50% to 5.00%, with a central projection of 4.75% for this year.

Regarding monetary policy, the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic closed the year with a preferential rate of 7 percent, which will be important for the exchange rate.

The Dominican peso is the official currency of the Dominican Republic, abbreviated DOP and was created in 1971 after the breakup of the gold standard. It was previously called the “gold peso” or “Dominican gold peso”.

The banknotes currently in circulation are 50, 100, 200, 500, 1,000 and 2,000 pesos oros. 5 and 10 peso bills ceased to be in circulation And were replaced by 5.10 and 25 peso coins respectively. Meanwhile, 500 and 2,000 peso gold bills were issued to mark the 500th anniversary of the discovery of the Americas and the arrival of the new millennium.

It should be noted that all bills contain this phrase: “This bill has the discharge force for the payment of all public or private obligations.”

