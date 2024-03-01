dollar | Dollar price in Colombia today March 1, 2024

After closing February below $4,000, as the market expected, The value of the dollar in Colombia started March without any changes,

(Read: Usury rate falls to 33.30% in March).

According to the stock exchange, The US currency is trading at an average price of $3,935 this Friday, March 1. That is, it increased by 4 pesos compared to the representative market rate, which was $3,931.

For its part, the minimum price of the currency was $3,916 and the maximum was $3,950.

During conversation. The dollar rose, as it started this Friday with a decline of 12 pesos.

(See: Despite fiscal balance, dividend appetite remains due to falling rates).

A day earlier, in other markets at the end of February, Texas oil price fell to $78.26 per barrel, And at the close of the New York Stock Exchange, gold rose to $2,052 an ounce, and the dollar gained against the euro with an exchange rate of 1.0808.

The foreign currency decline comes in the middle of the company’s financial reporting season and after Ecopetrol’s 2023 management balance sheet.

briefcase