Dollar price in Colombia today Wednesday, February 7, 2024 news today

The representative market rate (TRM) for this Wednesday, February 7, 2024 stood at $3,950.57. Photo: Getty

The price of the dollar has been rising during the first two days of this week, taking it close to $4,000. However, the day started with a slight decline in the currency.

Its starting price for this Wednesday, February 7th is $3,948, For its part, the Representative Market Rate (TRM) was set by the Financial Superintendent $3,950.57 For today’s talk.

Reading: Confirmed omission of assets in prison or inclusion of non-existent liabilities,

💵 Dollar forecast for 2024

Estimates for the end of 2024 are divided. The most optimistic is the Banco de la República, which set the TRM between $3,839 and $3,939 during the year.

Fedesarolo analysts, for their part, have a moderate estimate that predicts a TRM of $4,025 for December 2024.

Finally, last Thursday the government’s fiscal plan for 2024 was released. In this, the Finance Ministry sees relative stability in relation to the exchange rate against the dollar. The portfolio estimates that the year will close at a value of approximately $4,317 per dollar, which is the least optimistic estimate.

Have you already heard the latest news? Economic, We invite you to see them in El Espectador.