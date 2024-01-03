Exercise to hang the skin of the arms at the age of 40

At the age of 40, women especially start noticing sagging arms., Why do dangerous bats have visible wings? Is this due to lack of tone in the triceps? As Brooklyn Fitboxing’s master trainer Ephthalia Tsimkas explains to us, “Looseness throughout the body, but usually in the arms and legs, It is a common problem for men and women that arises from a combination of natural aging, lack of exercise and muscle loss and sun exposure.” He added, “Also, losing too much weight quickly can lead to skin tightening, as well as genetics.”

Thus, the ideal and most effective thing would be to prevent sagging with local exercises. We recommend toning through specific strength exercises in the most marked areas., in addition to doing cardiovascular and flexibility training,” says Ephthalia. “Also, hydration and rest always contribute to improving skin symptoms,” he explains. Here are the 18 most effective cardio exercises you can do at home.

Best exercises to tone the inner arms

“One of the most excellent exercises for strengthening the arms is push up or push-ups, wooden board or iron and Mountain climbers or climberWhere we activate the entire cardiovascular system and work the core, which includes the muscles of the entire body,” says Ephthalia. What if we had to choose just one exercise? BROOKLYN FITBOXING TRAINER PUSH-UPS OR PICKS push up,

As a Brooklyn Fitboxing trainer explains, “The push-up is a highly effective exercise with remarkable results.” As he explains, “Although they are often associated with arm and chest work, it is important to highlight their effect on the shoulders and upper body., This means that in addition to shaping your arms, you’ll also tone your upper body. Here are 4 exercises for shoulders and arms.

How are push-ups done? ,Proper technique focuses on bringing your chest toward the floor while keeping your body in an even position.Avoid sinking the back or raising the hips. In addition, it is important that the elbows are pointing back without extending beyond the line of the shoulders, to reduce the risk of injury,” Efthalia explains.

If you find it difficult to do this type of work push up, The trainer recommends keeping your knees on the floor or spreading your feet wide., “This will allow you to adapt the exercises to your fitness level and progress gradually.”

except to push up at home whenever you want (Do as many as you can each time and increase the repetitions, for example, 3 sets of 8-10 repetitions and then increase to 15-20), the coach reminds us that “Exercising at home is good, but it should always be accompanied by a sports center routine, For example, at Brooklyn Fitboxing, they have an app that shows you how to do strength and balance exercises at home to complement the training at their centers.