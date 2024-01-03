James Rodriguez asked to leave Sao Paulo, club analyzes termination of his contract – International Football – Sports

james rodriguez He lives a new novel in his sports career, now due to his future São Paulo, Brazil,

The Colombian footballer will not be able to compete in 2024 due to a long-standing calf injury.

The player was left out of the squad for the Brazilian Super Cup last weekend and came under fire for not traveling with the delegation.

new twist

James Rodriguez with Sao Paulo.

At present the directors are denying that any request has come from the club. Turkey’s BesiktasWho is clearly determined to sign him.

A new version emerged this Wednesday regarding the future of the Colombian player. Globo Sport media outlet reveals that the player has already held a meeting with the team management to define his future.

Brazilian media confirm that the player was involved in the meeting He asked for facilities to leave the team.



“The talks took place this week. James reportedly suggested an amicable settlement. The player said he had fewer opportunities at the club and would like to be closer to his family“The media says.

James Rodríguez, Sao Paulo player.

He adds that “São Paulo is now analyzing the conditions to terminate the contract.”

This Wednesday morning, when James’s teammates gathered for the duel against Agua Santa, the player practiced in the CT da Barra Funda:

The Colombian may have also mentioned that he is uncomfortable with the club’s alleged debt, but Sao Paulo officials say the issue was not discussed in the talks.

James is experiencing a new wave of confusion in his career, as he has with many of the clubs he has played for.

Surprise in Sao Paulo

James Rodriguez, in Sao Paulo.

First, former footballer murisi ramalhoThe forward, who is currently Sao Paulo’s sporting coordinator, spoke to ‘Canal do Nilsson César’ via YouTube and mentioned James’ current situation.

He added that the player had not expressed that he wanted to leave the club, but that he had also not rejected the offer from Turkish football, as the press in that country are indicating, linking him to Besiktas.

“He hasn’t told us anything yet, he has a contract and we treat him like a São Paulo player,” the manager said.

He said that if Coach Carpini needs him for this Wednesday’s duel, he will be able to count on him.

He said, “If the coach wants to call him to play tomorrow (Wednesday) then it is his decision.”

James’s instability

James Rodriguez, who has had an extensive and successful career, has been in controversy on several occasions. His departure from Qatar and Greece was not on good terms and the player has been labeled “problematic”.

For some reason, relations with his coaches almost always deteriorate and James loses weight in the teams where he plays, including the Colombian national team. After a good time in Porto, James arrived in Monaco in 2013. There he met Italian Claudio Ranieri, who first sent him to the substitute bench.

James Rodriguez in his presentation with Real Madrid.

After the World Cup in Brazil, he moved to Real Madrid, where he had a standout first season under Carlo Ancelotti. The problem is that the team won neither the league nor the Champions League, and this cost the Italian his job.

Rafa Benítez arrived, with whom James never had a good relationship. There were two major episodes at that time: first, the beginning of a series of injuries, he left a friendly match between Colombia and Peru on September 8, 2015 in anger.

Benitez was sacked and his replacement came Zinedine Zidane And it was even worse for the Colombian, as James was swiftly demoted.

At Bayern Munich, in his first season, with ancelotti Before and after Jupp Heynckes, James performed and became Bundesliga champion. But Heynckes left and was replaced by Croatian Niko Kovac. The Colombian began to give ground.

With his arrival at Bayern Munich, James Rodriguez cost 50 million euros.

Kovac’s request was the same as that of Ranieri, the same as Benitez: “James has been doing well recently, but I believe he can do more. “He puts in effort in defence, but he can still help more and be more direct with the ball,” said the Croatian.

In the end, although Bayern wanted to buy him, James himself said that he did not feel comfortable and returned to Real Madrid.

When James arrived at Everton, he once again had the protection of Ancelotti, but he again moved on and left him unprotected. Unfortunately for James, Rafa Benitez came into office again, and James knew he stood no chance. Then he went to Qatar.

“I went to Qatar because at Everton, the coach didn’t want me and I couldn’t live without being able to play. That year I had some physical problems and the clubs that wanted me in Europe couldn’t do it.’ Don’t pay me a salary,” he commented at the time.Colombian.

In Greece he seemed to have found his place, while at Olympiacos he seemed to have achieved some peace, but from one moment to the next his departure was suddenly confirmed.

