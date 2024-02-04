Don Julio and Christian Nodal launch tequila with honey-sweet spirit

Two great representatives of Mexico at the global level have come together for our enjoyment, we refer to Don Julio Tequila Continuing to express his love for this country, the singer-songwriter has joined Christian Nodal to give life Honey soul.

For the love of our wonderful Mexico and all that is made in it, its crafts and products, Alma Miel is another example of the brand’s affection, a Agave Honey Inspired Tequila Which comes from the heart of the 100% Blue Weber Agave.

"I am delighted to join forces with Tequila Don Julio to launch Tequila Don Julio Alma Mile, a new innovation that unites people and inspires the heart and soul"

Christian Nodal and Tequila Don Julio present Alma Miel

Presented with Christian Nodal, who has taken the Mexican terrine to every corner of the world, always proud of the place where it was born, both want to inspire lovers of this distillation Explore new flavors and novelties As they continue to pay homage to the agave plant and the miracles it produces.

Photos: Instagram – @donjuliotequila

Alma mi is a very special mix A white distillate was added Oven toasted on the side with agave honey vintage that was 14 months old and ended up in wine barrels crémant du limoux From the French region by the same name.

This blend resulted in a rich flavor profile that was mostly due to the addition of agave honey, which is very present in addition. Spicy fruits, creamy caramel and roasted agave.

Photos: Instagram – @donjuliotequila

Don Julio Alma Miel Tequila comes in a tall bottle inspired by the colors of the Blue Weber Agave and the same brand proposes to drink it alone, with ice and with orange peel.

Christian Nodal presents Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel in a short film in which he shares how he lives at Por Amor, which will be launched in early February and will help spread the word about a series of experiences. Will do that will add taste to the music.