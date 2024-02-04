Real Espana slowed down, Lobos quit and Victoria went to the basement

2024-02-03

He Tournament This Saturday in Clausura 2024 there were two of five matches corresponding to matchday 4, where Real Sociedad remains on top despite having one match less. Real Espana could not defeat University students and remained tied 1-1 Emilio Williams Stadium in Choluteca, With this result, the Orangers reached 8 points after two wins and two draws.

For their part, UPNFM Lobos got a golden point at home, they are seventh in the Clausura with 4 points and 19 points overall. Ramon Maradiaga’s men took off from the General Table of Victoria for the last time with 18 units. In the second duel between Olancho FC and Xiba Brava, Potros achieved its first win and moved up to fifth place with 5 points. Salomon Nazaré’s team is still winless and is bottom of the Clausura 2024 tournament with just 1 point, corresponding to a 1-1 draw against Genesis on matchday 22. ..cached table– Olimpia continues to lead the National League, remaining the undefeated leaders with 53 points, followed by Marathon with 39 and Motagua with 33 points.

With these results, Lobos leaves the basement of the relegation table with 19 points and leaves Victoria in last place with 18 points. Vida has 20 deposits and is one of the other candidates fighting the demotion.

Closing Status Table 2023-24