John Wick and the Ballerina: An Important Revelation for the Spin-Off with Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves – Cinema News

Ian McShane, who plays Continental Hotel manager Winston, provides details on how the action movie “Ballerina” fits into the “John Wick” saga.

Last March, Keanu Reeves returned to destroy the villains with all his might in John Wick: Chapter 4. If the director announced last October that he still had ideas for 5 more films, Keanu Reeves, for his part, said that he was tired of the fourth opus. The 59-year-old actor also asked the writers to kill off his character at the end john wick 4,

To date, it is still unclear whether the fifth work will be published or not. In any case, the spin-off of the action saga led by Ana de Armas (No Time to Die, Ghosted) and titled Ballerina, will soon be released on our screens.

Directed by Len Wiseman (Underworld), the action film will explore a branch of the mythology presented in the third installment of the franchise.

Ballerina will return the characters of Winston, still played by Ian McShane, as Charon, Continental’s concierge played by the late Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston as the director of the New York branch of Rusca Roma, and John Played by Vic. (Reeves), who also trained with the film’s heroine, Ana de Armas, who said she was impressed by such professionalism.



Metropolitan Filmexport John Wick 4: Laurence Fishburne, Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane



Where is the ballerina in the saga?

If by now we didn’t know where the Ballerina was located in the saga’s timeline, Ian McShane announced on the microphone of collider That spin-off takes place between John Wick 3 and 4.

“This movie is set between John Wick 3 and John Wick 4, because Keanu is also in it. It shouldn’t be set after John Wick 4, because then social media will be like, ‘Oh, he’s still in life!’ What’s he’s going to do next? Is there a John Wick 5?! That way we can always pretend there won’t be a John Wick 5.”

So a final note that seems to confirm the upcoming debut of the fifth film in the Mother saga. Already busy with the Highlander reboot, director Chad Stahelski may direct John Wick 5 later or leave it to someone else to take his place.



universal Ana de Armas in No Time to Die



What will be the story of the ballerina?

The official pitch for Ballerina specifies that the film “will follow”A young woman is raised to be an assassin who sets out to find her family’s murderers. Ian McShane goes into more detail about the story of the feature film and says: “This time we were protecting Ana de Armas, and I had my very good friend Lance Reddick with me. Lance passed away last year and he was able to make the movie. Lance and I were able to portray the character who played Ana de Armas. Are providing their usual security. Armas,

The British actor then adds: “Len Wiseman was a pleasure to work with. Then, we worked on the script in advance, so no time was wasted. Lane talked to Chad (Stahelski), and I think there’s continuity with the other films in the John Wick saga. So it must be very good. It was a pleasure working with Anna and gabriel byrnewho plays the main antagonist,

Catalina Sandino Moreno and Norman Reedus also star in the feature film, which hits US theaters on June 7, 2024.