The Cuban leaves in his car and disappears in Holguín: “We are desperate”

Cuban boy rene molinaA resident of Holguín province, he was reported missing after not returning home for more than a day.

The young man’s family say they are feeling desperate because this is not common behavior in Molina and they fear he could be the victim of some violent act because the young man was in his car when he disappeared in Holguín.

facebook ynexi proenza

“Perhaps this revelation is sudden, but the young man seen in the photographs was released on Friday afternoon and it is at this time that we have not received news about his whereabouts. He was a responsible, selfless father, excellent brother, son , dude. He drives a white car,” user Yanexy Proenza said on Facebook. It is not customary to leave without making contact.”

They offered phone number 59573916 as a contact number. The woman commented, “We are desperate. Needless to say what is the current situation regarding issues like this. Share and God willing the news may be positive.”

Rene Molina’s family called him several times but the young man’s cell phone has been switched off since Friday.

A few days ago, a similar case came to light in Havana also. Cuban boy Ricardo Rodriguez Cabrales He was reported missing by his family and friends after leaving home in his car.

The young man was found alive but in serious health and strange circumstances. The report failed to state whether he was the victim of an accident caused by a health problem or whether he was the victim of some form of violence.