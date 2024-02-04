Secrets in aesthetic medicine

Aesthetic medicine is immersed in a dilemma that goes beyond the reflection in the mirror: is it true that the effects of Botox, the botulinum toxin that became a trademark two decades ago, are becoming increasingly short-lived? This question, repeatedly repeated in consultations and in specialized forums, has now moved into the scientific arena, sparking an intense debate with considerable economic implications.

According to data from consulting firm Equia, 332,000 vials of Botox were sold in Spain for aesthetic purposes last year, generating revenues of 79.3 million euros. Treatments used to eliminate or reduce facial wrinkles, most commonly used in aesthetic medicine. However, its varying duration of effect has raised concerns among doctors and patients.

Dr. Fernando García Monfort, expert in aesthetic medicine, co-author of a study recently published in the scientific journal beauty therapy with title botulinum toxin. Why does it remain low? A review from our experience, addresses concerns about the duration of the poisoning. He explains that, sometimes, the short duration of effect is not due to the substance itself, but to the individual characteristics of the patient or improper administration.

Botox, a protein produced by bacteria of the Clostridium botulinum species, has a powerful neurotoxic effect, which is used in minimal doses to relax muscles and reduce facial wrinkles. García Monfort’s study highlights that the duration of envenomation can be affected by the method of administration, mishandling, and excessively frequent use, which can generate antibodies and reduce the effectiveness of treatment.

external factors

The authors of the study explain Country That there are external factors that affect the duration of the effect, such as heat and stress, which can reduce the effectiveness of Botox. García Monfort emphasizes the importance of detailed information about the venom used, as not all brands are the same.

Juan Antonio López Pitalua, president of the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SEME), explains that the duration of Botox’s effects varies depending on the patient and personal preferences. Furthermore, he points out that, although it has been stated that the venom lasts for six months, in reality, it should be assumed that its optimal effect lasts for three months.

Despite growing concern among doctors and patients, manufacturers Merz and Allergan deny that there is any link between the reduced effectiveness of the brand and the toxins, according to García Monfort’s study. The debate remains open, driven by the complexity of factors influencing the duration of effects and their subjective nature.

In conclusion, there remains uncertainty regarding the effectiveness of Botox in aesthetic medicine, leading to a scientific debate that seeks to shed light on the reasons for the apparent reduction in duration of its effects. @mundiario