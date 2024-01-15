Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Saza to headline

Disney+

Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA will headline this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

According to the organizers, this is the first time that female acts have won two of the three headline spots.

Shania Twain will play the “Legends slot” on Sunday afternoon, while other acts include thirteen-piece K-pop boyband Seventeen, The National, LCD Soundsystem and the Sugababes, while Avril Lavigne, Cyndi Lauper and Camila Cabello will make their Glastonbury debut.

According to the BBC, tickets for the event in November sold out within an hour of going on sale.

Acts rumored to headline this year included Madonna, Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Wonder.

Dua Lipa last played a concert seven years ago. Coldplay became the first act to headline the UK music mecca five times, but they have not played it since 2016. Fast-rising American singer SZA previously won the Brit Award for Best International Artist, beating Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Miley Cyrus. this month, and won three Grammys in February.

This year P.J. Other performances are also scheduled to include Harvey, Janelle Monáe, The Streets, Michael Kiwanuka, Bloc Party, Jessie Ware, Justice and Jamie XX.