Houston Astros announce lineup with Altuve, Yordan and Bregman

Houston Astros Announced the lineup for the game against Washington Nationals,

This Thursday, March 14, both the teams will face each other in the stadium. Cacti ParkCommon headquarters of both teams spring training, night game as opener luis contreras By houston And zach davis By Washington,

champion team of American League West Division It comes with a balance of nine wins and nine losses. meanwhile citizens They have accumulated a positive record of 10 wins and eight failures.

Both managers decided to start the game with the same lineups that would be usual at the beginning of the season. in the matter of joe espada By Houston Astros It won’t be for this afternoon jose abreu neither yenner diaz,

Houston Astros Lineup vs. Washington Nationals

jose altuve 2b Yordan Alvarez DH Alex Bregman 3B kyle tucker rf Chas McCormick LF Joe Singleton 1B jeremy pena ss Victor Caratini C jake meyers cf

Washington Nationals lineup against Houston Astros

cj abrams ss len thomas rf jesse winker lf Joey Meneses DH Joey Gallo RF Kibert Ruiz C eddie rosario cf Nick Senzel 3B Luis Garcia 2B

This Thursday is exactly 14 days, two weeks away from the start of the season. Houston Astros take it opening day Next March 28th. will face new York Yankees In Minute Maid Park During the four-match series.

for its part, Washington Nationals Start a campaign as a visitor. This will be their first three-match series great ballpark Of cincinnati against Reds, The first home game is scheduled for April 1 against pittsburgh pirates,

Coming back to tonight’s game, its start time is 6:05 PM ET.

