Due to Cristiano’s injury, Al Nassr’s friendly matches in China have been postponed

Within minutes all the tickets to see the Portuguese team had already been sold, but due to his injury the match would have to be rescheduled to a new date.

Saudi team’s Chinese tour Al-Nassr FCwhere the portuguese play Cristiano RonaldoWas officially postponed due to injury to former player real MadridThe organization of the meetings was reported today.

Organizers of the matches, which will face each other in the southern city Shenzhen on the set of Saudi Arab against him Shanghai Xinhua And this zhejiang fc On January 24 and 28 respectively, he reported that “due to physical condition Cristiano Ronaldo”, the Madeira striker “could not play”.

According to the local press, in addition to confirming the refund of all tickets, which were completely sold out within minutes of going on sale, and travel expenses, organizers said they were already planning a new date for the clashes. Were in talks to make arrangements.

Cristiano Ronaldo is injured and because of this he has postponed his matches in China. efe

He said, “I apologize to all the Chinese fans. I know everyone is sad and I am sad too.” ronaldoWho attended the press conference where the news was confirmed.

“As you know, there are things in football that cannot be controlled,” said the footballer, who highlighted this for him, “China “It’s a second home.”

The trip, which began on January 21, was Ronaldo’s eighth visit to the Asian giants and his first China In their current team history, Al Nassr,