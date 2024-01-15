Edson Alvarez will return to Ajax to receive tribute

there is no doubt that edson alvarez managed to leave a mark on ajaxA team with which his dream of playing came true Europe when i signed it in the summer 2019He moved there after four years Premier League with West Ham.

Why would Edson Alvarez return to Ajax?

However now machine is already part of hammerIn the last hours it was announced that Mexican but will be back Netherlands to get one Homage From ajaxThis is how he expressed it Mike Verweij, newspaper reporter By telegraph.

​According to the information revealed through the above medium, the party whose team is amsterdam This will happen before the duel N.E.C. of Eredivisiewhich is prescribed for Sunday, 18 February.

“The Mexican, who left the Amsterdam club for West Ham United last summer, will be the center of attention Before the introduction of Ajax-NEC and Will be grateful to the fans,

Hopefully the event will happen Johan Cruyff Arena participate in something Ajax Senior ManagerA team that advances to fifth place in the general table of the championship Netherlands.

When do West Ham play?

especially edson alvarez Can travel to Dutch territory without affecting the plans of West HamSince the tribute will be held a day later hammer they face nottingham forest as part of the day 25 of Premier League,