Harry Styles: 3 signature details of the fashion icon’s style

A look that blends masculine codes with feminine details, 1970s obsession, all sprinkled with a perfect mastery of sharp colors… Live from the red carpet and the stage, a look at 3 style lessons offered by Harry Styles,

Male-Female

Former leader in fashion in the same direction Good development has taken place. When we observe the style of Harry Styles, we see him constantly break genre directives. follower of gucci, he creates a look with 70s inflections, generously colored pieces that play with codes. We all remember the December 2020 issue of Vogue US, in which Harry Styles Dressed in a dress and a jacket (the first time in 127 years a man appears to pose alone on the front page of a magazine), emphasizing his desire to free himself from the injunctions of society.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

flare pants

A typical piece of the bohemian wardrobe of the 1970s, flared pants (or bell-bottoms), are one of the fashion obsessions Harry Styles, And that’s good, because this cut is positioning itself as the star trend of 2022, dethroning skinny pants forever. 100% for 70’s effect, interpreter watermelon sugar Choose models with velvet or geometric patterns.

JMEInternational/JMEInternational for the BRIT Awards/Getty Images Neil Mockford/GC Images

color block

Or new chic this year. You still need to know how to wear it properly. As Victoria Beckham, Because yes, acid colors dominate summer and Harry Styles Understood it well. That’s why he doesn’t hesitate to mix vibrant colors, like here, where he’s wearing a royal blue sweater with apple green pants. It’s up to you to dare!