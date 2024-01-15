Ronald Acuña Jr. signs contract in Venezuela

Venezuela Ronald Acuna Jr. And this People’s Bicentennial Bankmade an important announcement for the users of the said unit.

acuña jr Since rising to stardom he has become a great public figure Major League Baseball (MLB), Creole is the sports image of many companies recognized worldwide such as Nike, Tops Company And among others. It said, through a statement linked between Instagram profiles, the association nl mvp And unit for years to come.





Youth Patrol, native of Savannah, made history last season by becoming the first player to go 40/70 (home runs and stolen bases). This is a clear example of commitment and discipline for the little ones. This Thursday, February 15, he revealed through a press conference how happy he feels to be part of this change that the bank is making: “I am very happy to be a part of this project.” bicentenary bankIn fact, we hope that they continue to improve and work every day. Truly, once again, thank you all for making this possible.”These were the words after making the agreement official.

with the accession of Ronald Acuna Jr. As an official image, they want to innovate in all aspects to provide millions of users a fresh way to conduct their transactions.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is a sports model to follow in MLB

four times All-Star MLBhas become a great reference in baseball big league For all Venezuelans. Since his debut in 2018, he has not slowed down, writing in golden letters each campaign in which he has participated, that is, 2023 is the most symbolic of his young career.

