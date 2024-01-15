Sony confirms sad news for those who have a PlayStation 5

Sony Interactive Entertainment detailed that it is not planning to release new installments of its most important existing franchises, such as God of War Ragnarok or Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, during the next fiscal year, which ends March 31. , will end in 2025.

per week

The company that owns PlayStation has presented this Wednesday, February 14, the financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023, in which it has indicated an increase of 23.3% in the turnover of the video games business, reaching 19,670 million euros.

In this context, Sony Group President, Hiroki Totoki, has also shared some predictions about the company’s plans for its next video game releases, stating that, although they are developing “important projects”, They are not planning to launch new ones. Installments of its most prominent franchises are due “in the next fiscal year.”

Totoki said this during its earnings report, in statements collected by media specializing in video games Gematsu, making it clear that, until the end of the next fiscal year – March 31, 2025 -, no new titles from SaGa. Like ‘God of War Ragnarok’ or ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?’

Following this line, the manager indicated that, looking to next year, he expects a “slight” decrease in proprietary software profits in relation to the results achieved in this financial year, due to the “impact of reduced sales”. Will come. However, they assured that they maintain the objective of “producing high quality games and developing games as a service”.

To read the full note, enter Here