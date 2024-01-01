Eleven South American countries showed “strong disapproval” of the violence in Ecuador. International | news

The eleven South American countries that formed the Brasilia Consensus with Ecuador showed this Wednesday “their most energetic rejection of the violence carried out by groups related to organized crime” in Ecuador’s territory.

In a statement issued in Lima by Peru’s Foreign Ministry, he expressed “his clear and unequivocal support and solidarity with the people and authorities of Ecuador, a Consensus member state, in their fight against the actions of organized crime.”

The group is composed of Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Suriname, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuelaexplained to him “Under the principles of international law and the internal laws of each South American country, we will join forces to fight in a coordinated manner this crisis affecting the entire region.”

“We look forward to the speedy restoration of security and public order in Ecuador, within the framework of the rule of law and existing institutions, with attachment and respect for democracy and human rights,” the message said.

ultimately The member states of the Brasilia Consensus reiterated “their solidarity with the authorities and the people of Ecuador at this difficult moment, and in particular with the victims of these acts of violence.”

Ecuador experienced a day of terror on Tuesday, in which at least twelve people were killed in various violent acts, including the temporary takeover of a television channel by an armed group in Guayaquil, burning of cars, threats to universities, state institutions and businesses. Went.

The events began after the escape of Jose Adolfo Macias alias ‘Fito’, the leader of Los Choneros, one of the country’s most dangerous criminal gangs with alleged ties to Mexican cartels.

In response, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa decreed a state of emergency on Monday, including a six-hour morning curfew for 60 days across the country and declared an “internal armed conflict”, meaning mobilization and immediate intervention. . Security forces against organized crime. (yo)