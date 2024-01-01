What are two fears CEOs around the world have about ‘Jesus in the mouth’? – financial

CEOs from around the world were interviewed by conference board About what they believe to be the main concerns for their businesses for 2024. What did they answer?

CEO sees threat of recession and inflation Your most worrying ‘headache’, the firm revealed. According to the survey published on January 10, both these issues top the list of external factors affecting companies for the second year in a row.

Global political instability and high interest rates are also expected to impact business, the Conference Board said.

“Less than 30 percent of CEOs globally, a smaller proportion than in the United States, believe this your outfits are ready According to the document, to combat recession or inflation.

“In Europe, double-digit inflation linked to record energy costs has sapped business leaders’ confidence,” he said.

This group of officials has lost confidence in Europe at its lowest Since the indicator was implemented in early 2020, and This is worse than the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,

World Bank sees 2024 as ‘difficult’

world economy drags on slow growth rate Compared to previous decades, the World Bank said, as the post-pandemic recovery is hampered by high interest rates; Slowing trade, and geopolitical tensions, which will affect developing countries the most.

Global activity to record record in five years to 2024 The weakest performance since the early 1990sAn “indefinite” level that will go One of the four poorest developing economies That’s higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington-based entity said in its recent World Economic Outlook report.

“Without major reforms, 2020 will go down in history a decade of wasted opportunitiesSuch weak short-term growth would leave many of the poorest countries with “dire levels of debt and reduced access to food for almost one in three people,” the bank’s chief economist Indermit Gil warned in a statement.

investment growth per person Without policies designed to encourage investment and strengthen fiscal policies in developing economies in the period 2023-2024, the average will be 3.7 percent, about half the average over the past 20 years.

How much will the global economy grow in 2024? This is what the World Bank says

The World Bank expects global growth to slow for the third consecutive year to 2.4 percent in 2024, down from 2.6 percent in 2023 and unchanged from its June forecast, before rising to 2.7 percent in 2025.

These rates compare to an average of 3.1 percent during 2010.

According to World Bank estimates, global growth for 2020-2024 is expected to reach 2.2 percent, the slowest pace over a five-year period since 2.1 percent in 1990-1994.