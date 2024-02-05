Last place to participate in the Internal Medicine Conference of the College of Veterinarians of Navarra





The deadline to register for this first-level training, given by Ignacio Mesa Sánchez and Carles Miguel Riera at the college headquarters on February 3, ends on January 31.

The Veterinary College of Navarra is preparing to host on February 3 an excellent event in the field of internal medicine in small animals. This extraordinary event, which is open to both registered veterinarians and individuals, will be attended by two eminent experts in veterinary medicine. Interested parties still have time to formalize their registration. The deadline to fill the last available places remains open until January 31 by calling 948 220 072 or via email. info@covetna.org,

The renowned speakers leading the day are Ignacio Mesa Sánchez, expert of the European Diploma in Internal Medicine and AVEPA accredited in Internal Medicine, and Carles Miguel Riera, Master in Veterinary Medicine from the University of Córdoba, who is currently in the process of AVEPA. Recognition in emergency and intensive care.

During the program, the renal sector will be analyzed, with special focus on the clinical management of acute renal failure and proteinuria and glomerulopathies. These topics are fundamental to animal care, and speakers will share valuable information with attendees. On the other hand, speakers will share their experiences in the management of respiratory distress, tracheal collapse and the use of stents to improve the quality of life of patients with these conditions.

