Andre Jardin sends notice to Chicote Calderon for indiscipline

andre jardintechnician AmericaIssued a warning to reinforce Cristian Calderón, who arrived at the club amid an unfavorable climate because he comes from Chivas, but also due to some indiscipline Which he spent.

In an interview for ESPN, the strategist was asked the exact question. The context in which Chikote was hiredMaking it clear that both he and the player will be in charge of broadcasting it, and If they don’t see that commitment they will put it aside.,

“I’m not worried, because here We have a very healthy locker room, significant leadership Who knows what it takes to become a champion. We found a path that requires discipline, commitment, giving yourself 100 percent every day and showing that you are with the club, the group and me. If you’re not there, you won’t be there long (in the team), That goes for Cristian (Calderon) and any player,” said the Brazilian.

He stressed that it would be essential to see Chicot Calderón committed to the club’s objectives, which requires him to become an excellent player.

“This is a subject in which You adapt to how we are as a groupThe team we want to be or naturally it wouldn’t be there.”

Chicote Calderon, quality player

Despite how controversial Calderón’s arrival was, Jardín explained that he is a footballer With enough quality to live in Of the Azulcrema organization.

For this reason, the tactician asked that he be given a vote of confidence, since Chikote had initially demonstrated his desire to stay in America by rejecting offers from other clubs.