War against Johnny Depp: Amber Heard’s message to her fans

In 2018, aquaman Revenues exceeded one billion dollars. Five years later, the second part, which cost $200 million, grossed $272 million, BFM TV reported. A figure that some would consider disappointing, but this is not the case for Amber Heard who, after experiencing legal setbacks against Johnny Depp, prefers to see the glass as half full. “After All This Time, Aquaman 2 Takes the Box Office by storm (sorry, that’s too easy a joke)”She celebrated on Instagram this Wednesday, January 3. “I would like Thank you to all my fans for their unwavering support and love for Mira’s comeback. (His role in the ‘Aquaman’ franchise, editor’s note). Thank you from the bottom of my heart”she wrote to her 5.2 million subscribers.

In the caption, we found three photos that show that Johnny Depp’s ex-wife is doing well. On one of them we see his full smile, Oonagh is bottle feeding her 2 1/2 year old daughter, Paige Heard, The role of a mother suits her perfectly, but Amber Heard does not intend to let her acting career end. Therefore, he fought to keep his place aquaman 2in which We only see him play for about ten minutes., During his lawsuit against Johnny Depp, he revealed that his screen time had decreased following his divorce from Vanessa Paradis’ ex-husband.

Amber Heard returns to cinema after legal battle

“I struggled to stay on this film, They didn’t want me to be in the film.”Assured Amber Heard. “I was given a script, then given different versions where the action sequences were removed. My character did less things. they removed a lot of things,, said the 37-year-old actress. In the United States last October, the actress was also seen in period film in fire, “This film is a meditation on the almost supernatural powers of love, told through a strong-willed and independent woman at the turn of the 20th century (…) I feel honored to be a part of this project and to be at the helm about Connor Allyn’s perspective.”then he believed hollywood reporter, It is a highly secret feature film as it was not even released in France.

