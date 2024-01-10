‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Cast Photo Shows an Unexpected Actor

production underway stranger things Season 5 is finally moving forward! However, a brand new cast photo hints at the unexpected return of the Netflix series.

stranger things has officially begun filming its final season. To celebrate the long-awaited reunion, a photo of the brand new cast was shared on social media. Interestingly, this photo appears to confirm the unexpected return for Season 5. Specifically, it appears that Sadie Sink will be reprising her role as Max Mayfield:

While Max is a fan favorite stranger things The character, with many fans expecting the character to sit out the show’s final season. Season 4 saw Sadie Sink’s character brutally injured by Vecna, with series creators the Duffer Brothers describing her as “brain dead, blind, and all her bones are broken”. Given that description it’s unclear what role she’ll play in Season 5, though introducing the final installment of Netflix’s biggest franchise is certainly a welcome surprise!

Stranger things are coming to Hawkins…

Details regarding stranger things Season five is currently being kept on lock on Netflix. Jim Hopper actor David Harbor recently mentioned that he is preparing to shoot the same season with Marvel from lightning, as both productions are based in Georgia. Both productions are currently on hold due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

stranger things Created by Matt and Ross Duffer. The duo also executive produce the series alongside Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Brian Wright, Cindy Holland, Jessica Mecklenburg, Matt Thunell, Carl Gajdusek, Ian Patterson, and Curtis Gwynn.

The first four seasons of stranger things Are available to stream on Netflix.