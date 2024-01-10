Chicharito ‘signs’ to Chivas on Instagram, is the signing a failure?

Chicharito continues building hope about your futureThis time the former LA Galaxy footballer has shared a new post on Instagram which will reveal the situation Negotiations for his return to Chivas.

there were many pictures of you working With the ball which he has shared through his Instagram account. They all bore the legend: “Waiting…but we never stop working.”

Immediately, various followers of Sacred Flock began to flood their publication with commentsI am positive about my return to training on the field. It took him several months to recover from the operation which took place in June 2023.

This message was related to the overall atmosphere present in the Guadalajara club. First the rumors started about his coming to Chiverio. Chicharito himself later confirmed this Negotiations were going on with the club. A day later its representative arrived in the capital of Guadalajara. Now all that remains is for Chiva Hermanoz to “wait” like Javier does.

Chicharito already works with the ball

It should be noted that these are the first photos of Hernandez in football action in several months. He got that injury because of Galaxy In the middle of last year he was deprived of touching the ball for several months, today he is back.

In the coming days, Chicharito is expected to arrive in Guadalajara to undergo the corresponding physical and medical tests with the team. The last thing left to do before making your signing official is to sign the contract. Completion 2024 hasn’t started yet, Javier is close to his best physical condition and his signing has all the red and white fans excited.