The moment where ‘The Simpsons’ got it right when depicting modern medicine: “We do everything we can” – Series News

An emergency physician recognizes the series for reflecting reality

The Simpsons are often recognized for their ability to bend reality, taking to the extreme the most ridiculous behaviors already present in contemporary society. That is why from time to time they become prescient about future events, they are like no one else able to recognize that our world is heading towards involuntary parody. His satire has reached various fields, including the United States’ particular medical system.

Based on two famous medical characters, Dr. Hibbert and Dr. Nick Rivera, it shows the most absurd moments where They exaggerate the moments that can be experienced through modern medicine If one lives in the United States (and sometimes in other places in the world as well). Also showing a range of rare injuries and illnesses creates a lot of physical humor that is not necessarily medically rigorous.

However, There have been moments when they have been completely right By showing medical science in action. Dr. Jordan Wagner is an emergency services worker and, in his spare time, a YouTuber who reacts to how medical conditions are portrayed in animated series. the SimpsonIn other types of fantasy and video games (and sometimes even real moments), it provides answers to doubts about specific moments and how to react appropriately to them.

back problem

episodes of the Simpson They provide a lot of material advising you what not to do and tremendous exaggeration about how current medicine is. However, in episode 10 of season 12, Chiromami, He had to take off his hat for the series And this is way reflective of the problem that the health sciences have historically had.

In this episode, Homer goes to the chiropractors as an amateur after injuring his back. Present real solutions, Before going to them, he goes to his family doctor, Dr. Hibbert, who refers him to a specialist and says that “modern medicine has a very poor track record when it comes to retrogrades.” “We spent more time at the front.” YouTuber Doc Wagner agrees with the character, ensuring that “we can do everything we can to solve people’s back pain, but it’s really hard. “There are a lot of nerves.”

Simpsons 1 – Back Medicine 0.

