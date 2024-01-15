Elizabeth Olsen and Callum Turner team up for new rom-com

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Elizabeth Olsen has been announced for a new romantic comedy from A24.

As reported deadlineOlsen will lead eternity together Top Gun: MaverickMiles Teller and boys in boatCallum turner.

Although the plot of the film, which has been in circulation for a few years, is being closely guarded, it looks like it could be quite high-concept, with the premise being that everyone will have to decide who they want to side with. Want to spend eternity.

Last year, Olsen, who recently starred in love death, It was reported that she would never return to the role of Wanda Maximoff, which she first played in 2014, in a post-credits sequence. Captain America: The Winter SoldierIt would be better for him to move ahead.

“It’s been almost 10 years since I played the character,” he said, “and I love it. And I feel like I’m not calling Kevin Feige every day with ideas because of what we’re able to do.” I’m really proud of that. I think wandavision It was truly an amazing opportunity.

“If someone told me I was fired from the Marvel movies, I’d be proud of what we’ve created… and I’m really trying to figure out how to load into other movies and characters.” So that it subsides, it’s all wonderful.”

Meanwhile, one third top Gun The film was confirmed to be in development following the massive success of Rogue,

Taylor is reported to be involved, although he has not confirmed he is returning, but co-star Glen Powell has confirmed.

He said, “I talk to (Joseph) Kosinski, (Tom) Cruise and Jerry (Bruckheimer) all the time. There are things happening there, and it feels very exciting.”

“I don’t know when I’ll go back… I’m sure there will be a jet waiting for me at some point in the future.”

