These are the teams classified for the semi-finals of the world’s oldest tournament.

2024-03-17

In a tough and very intense match at Old Trafford, the Manchester United won 4-3 on liverpool In extra time for the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Amad Diallo scored in the 120th minute as Manchester United beat Liverpool to reach the FA Cup semi-finals

With a goal from Amad in the 120th minute Manchester United They won and secured a ticket to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, a tournament whose final is played at Wembley.

Together with the Red Devils they join coventry city, Manchester City And Chelsea, a team that qualified this Sunday after a defeat against second division leader Leicester (4-2), whom they defeated by two goals in extra time when the ‘Foxes’ were already with only 10 players.

At the end of the 90 scheduled minutes, the result was still 2–2, despite the fact that Chelsea managed to dominate the scoreboard by 2–0. With ten players down following the expulsion of defender Callum Doyle (73), Leicester managed to resist the local attack.

Argentina coach Mauricio Pochettino was whistled when he replaced Mykhailo Mudrick (78), but it was his substitute Carny Chukwuemeka who scored, before another brilliant goal from Noni Maduke (90) in extra time (90+2, 3 -2) Managed to break the tie. +8, 4-2).

Jabi Alonso raised its undefinished record and Leverkusen won the title by going away from Bayern: This is Bundeslea Table

On Saturday, Coventry City from the second division beat Wolves 3–2 to book their place in the semi-finals and reigning champions Manchester City did the same by beating Newcastle 2–0.

– English Cup quarter-final results:

Wolverhampton (D1) – (+) Coventry (D2) 2-3

(+) Manchester City (D1) – Newcastle (D1) 2-0

sunday,

(+) Chelsea (D1) – Leicester (D2) 3-2

, Manchester United (D1) – liverpool (D1)4-3

Comment: Qualified clubs are preceded by a (+) sign.

