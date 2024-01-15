Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch solo film arrives earlier than expected despite controversy

3 New Video Game Releases Not to Miss This Week – February 2024!

Elizabeth Olsen’s last appearance in the MCU as her iconic character Wanda Maximoff was in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she was reportedly seen for the last time in the franchise. Since then, rumors have been circulating that the character is not done in the MCU as she will be making her return in the future. But, in recent weeks, rumors have suggested that Olsen could be making her return to the cinematic universe with a future Agatha: Darkhild Diaries and a soon-to-be-announced solo film. It seems like the studio is keen to bring the character back despite the actress’ controversial stance against the society in the past.

Is Wanda Maximoff really back?

At the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it looked like it was the end of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff came to terms with her supposed death in the film. But with the official announcement of the release of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, it has been reported that Elizabeth Olsen could potentially return to the role of Scarlet Witch in the franchise for her own solo film in the future. In recent weeks new upcoming Marvel Studios movies have been officially announced and rumors of a Scarlet Witch solo film have also been circulating, which is expected to be announced at the official D23 expo. It is speculated that the project will finally be revealed to the public, with the public presentation of the cast of the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot at the event.

So far, these rumors suggest that the film in question will be part of the events at the end of Phase 6, and that Maximoff’s return will be catalyzed by the events of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. Despite the studio’s efforts to thoroughly prepare for her return to the MCU, it’s notable that Olsen had some things to say about Marvel Studios that could be considered unpleasant.

Olsen’s position at Marvel Studios

Despite the fact that the MCU has given her the perfect opportunity to become famous among the general public, Olsen revealed that there are some things about society that she doesn’t particularly like. He is unhappy with having to commit to a particular role in the MCU in multiple films over multiple years, which many actors may find restrictive. Furthermore, she hates the fact that due to contractual obligations, she and many others had to choose between franchises and projects that they really wanted to be a part of.

