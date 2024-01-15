Militant group Hezbollah claims nine attacks against Israel from Lebanon in another day of border violence

Smoke is seen rising in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon. Zhang Tianlong/Xinhua News/ContactPhoto/File

He Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah claimed responsibility this Sunday Nine attacks on military targets in northern IsraelIn a new day of border violence in the context of war Gaza Strip,

Shia movement supported by the Iranian regimeSaid in a series of statements issued Missiles and “appropriate weapons” against multiple “gatherings of Israeli troops” Located near the border between Lebanon and Israel, it caused the attacks, according to Hezbollah. Less,

Similarly, the group also claimed to have attacked The building where many Israeli soldiers were stationedAlso other controversial posts Cheba FarmIn which Hezbollah used high-caliber projectile types ‘Burkan’Which has the capacity to carry weapons weighing up to half a ton.

Hezbollah and Israel are face to face Fierce firing on shared border Since last October 8, a day after the war in the Gaza Strip began due to brutal terrorist attacks by Hamas. Both countries are facing the worst outbreak of violence since their war in 2006.

These attacks included an attack on a vehicle in the Maroun Al Ras area in which the terrorists were identified.



Leader of terrorist group, Hassan Nasrallahreiterated that point They will not stop their attacks against Israel until the Gaza war ends and called on Lebanese authorities not to limit their conditions to mere compliance with Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war with the Jewish state.

According to United NationsThe violence of the last three months has almost forced 90,000 people will have to leave their homes in southern Lebanonwhile others 60,000 They continue to live in border areas with Israel that have been badly hit by the shelling. The organization also estimates that Dozens of civilians have lost their lives So far.

Actually, Lebanon called on Friday Israeli bombing “war crime” According to the government, at least ten civilians were killed in the south of the country a few days earlier.

On the other hand, Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Braveryannounced today Israel has defeated Hamas’s important Khan Younis Brigade After two and a half months of fierce fighting in that city south of Gaza Strip And that the terrorist group is looking for a replacement Yahya SinwarTheir leader within the enclave.

“Hamas’ Khan Younis Brigade has been defeated and no longer serves as a military unit“Gallant assured after evaluating the military situation with the head of the Southern Command of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Maj. Gen. yaron finkelman,

Defense Minister Yoav Galant visited the Gaza Strip and assessed the operational situation in Khan Yunis with IDF combat troops and commanders. Europa Press/Contact/Ariel Harmony/Israel Mod/File



Khan Yunis, the main city of the southern Gaza Strip, was one of main strongholds of hamas And the powerhouse of Sinwar, for which, according to information from the Israeli Defense Minister, the group’s leadership abroad is looking for a replacement.

,Hamas leaders do not trust their commanders on the ground“This is very remarkable,” said the defense chief and a member of Israel’s war cabinet.

“Hamas’ representation inside Gaza is not responding, there is no one on the ground to talk to,” the minister said of Sinwar. Sinwar’s whereabouts have been unknown for months.

Even after more than four months of war, Israel has not been able to find him, although it has found evidence of him Khan hid in underground tunnels in YunisBut it is in constant motion and it is no longer known where it is, nor whether it remains within the enclave.

Israel Defense Forces soldiers in Khan Yunis

After Sinwar defeated the powerful Khan Yunis brigade led by his brother, Mohammad Sinwar-, Israel gets significant military victory Since that city became his main obstacle and it took him more than two months to control it.

Israel announced two weeks ago that it had done so Hamas’ main military headquarters destroyed in the city, where they found important intelligence documents and weapons, but no trace of the group’s leaders, such as the Sinwar brothers or the brigade chief. al qasamThe armed wing of the group, Mohammad Deef,

The city’s hospitals have been under siege for almost a month. Al Amal and NasserWhere it erupted last Thursday, forcing the evacuation of more than 10,000 displaced people and hundreds of injured and sick.

At least that’s what Gallant indicated “200 terrorist suspects” surrendered to troops in Nasser and several dozen in Al AmalWhich indicates “the loss of fighting spirit of the Hamas people”, as they surrendered instead of fighting due to lack of internal leadership.

An Israeli soldier guards a tunnel beneath Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, amid the Israeli military’s ongoing ground campaign against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, November 22, 2023. Reuters/Ronen Zvulun/File

The minister said that, after the defeat in Khan Yunis, Hamas has only “Marginal Forces” In the refugee camps in the center of the enclave (Magaji, Bureij or Nussirat) and Brig. RefaThe group’s last stronghold on the southern edge of the Strip is where Israel has vowed to attack soon.

“What stands between them and the complete collapse of a military system is an Israeli decision. There is no one who can come to their aid, neither Iranian nor international agencies,” said Gallant, who promised to defeat the two battalions operating in the center and four in Rafah.

Israeli Prime Minister, benjamin netanyahuThis was announced a week ago Israel will increase ground offensive on Rafah -where more than 1.4 million Gazans, most of whom are displaced, live in overcrowded conditions- noting that leaving four battalions there would be synonymous with “letting ourselves lose the war”.

