Luis Diaz: starter at Liverpool-Brandt, 11 players of different nationalities – International Football – Sports

The Colombian performed well in the 1-4 win over Brentford.
liverpool I have continued my good move in Premier League in which it is two points behind second in the table, which is armory There are already four of the third Manchester City.
Club, led by Jurgen Kloppwon its game against Brentford, 1-4, which includes colombian Luis Diaz He started and participated in the fourth goal.
the figure
Guajiro played 90 minutes and was part of Liverpool’s roster, an unprecedented starting lineup in the team’s history at the tournament.
For a game that left a unique mark on the tournament, the coach decided to rely on 11 players, all of whom were of different nationalities.
The German raised Caoimhin Kelleher of Ireland, Andrew Robertson from Scotland, Virgil van Dijk from Netherlands, Ibrahima Konate from France, Connor Bradley from Northern Ireland, Curtis Jones from England, Wataru Endo From Japan, Alexis Mc Allister from Argentina, Luis Diaz from Colombia, darwin nunez from Uruguay and Diogo Jota from Portugal.
