America attacked Houthi submarine ship for the first time

(CNN) — The United States launched strikes against Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles and ships on Saturday, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the first unmanned aerial vehicles used since the Iran-backed rebel group began attacks in the Red Sea. The ship below was also included. , for its abbreviation in English).

Centcom said the US carried out five strikes between 3pm and 8pm local time on Saturday against three anti-ship cruise missiles, an unmanned underwater vessel and an unmanned surface ship.

“CENTCOM identified anti-ship cruise missiles, unmanned underwater vessels, and unmanned surface vessels in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they were targeting U.S. Navy ships and naval vessels,” CENTCOM said in a statement. pose an imminent danger to ships.” Statement this Sunday.

The attack on the unmanned submarine represents a new strategy against the Houthis and comes despite continued US airstrikes against the rebel group. Earlier this month, the US and Britain struck at least 30 Houthi positions in at least 10 locations in Yemen with the aim of “de-escalating tensions and restoring stability in the Red Sea”.

The Houthis have been attacking US bases and commercial ships in the Red Sea since Israel launched an offensive on Gaza following Hamas attacks on October 7. The attacks threaten to escalate Israel’s war against Hamas into a broader regional conflict.

The Houthi attacks have forced some of the world’s largest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the most important maritime trade routes, potentially dealing a blow to the global economy.

Last week, CNN was aboard two ships leading the U.S. response to Houthi attacks in the southern Red Sea, as the Navy worked at a frantic pace, deploying weapons and jets just in time to try to destroy Houthi infrastructure. Deploys and fires missiles.

