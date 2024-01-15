‘Love Is Blind’ star Chelsea Blackwell faces criticism for saying she looks like Megan Fox

TV





Warning: spoilers ahead. Do not proceed until you have watched episodes 1-5 of the new season of “Love Is Blind.”

“Love Is Blind” viewers are roasting contestant Chelsea Blackwell.

During the new sixth season of the hit Netflix dating show – in which singles have to make connections based on feelings, not looks – the reality star claimed she is often told she looks like Hollywood bombshell Megan Fox. Are visible.

It all went down during a casual conversation with boyfriend Jimmy Presnell in the pod, as the two suddenly broached the topic of celebrity doppelgangers.

“Have you ever been told that you look like a celebrity?” Blackwell asked, to which Presnell replied, “Yes, I do.”

Blackwell, a flight attendant and event planner, shared with Presnell, a software salesman, that passengers on her flights tell her “all the time” that she looks like “a person.”

“Love Is Blind” star Chelsea Blackwell is getting criticism for saying she resembles Megan Fox. Adam Rose/Netflix

“I don’t see it, so don’t get excited,” she told her boyfriend Jimmy Presnell. Courtesy of Netflix

“It’s just because I have black hair and blue eyes. But I don’t see it, so don’t get excited,” she explained.

“This is uh – I don’t even know if this is MGK (Machine Gun Kelly)’s wife or his girlfriend,” she said, adding that her lookalike was Fox, 37.

“Megan Fox? Are you saying you look like Megan Fox? Presnell asked, and a big smile appeared on her face.

Blackwell reiterated, “That’s just because I have light eyes and dark hair. This is the only reason. There’s nothing else…at least, that’s what I’m assuming.”

A clearly excited Presnell, who was separated from her fellow contestant by a wall, replied, “I mean… can we get married?”

Blackwell eventually engaged Presnell in the pods without even noticing. Chelsea Blackwell/Instagram

“It’s just because I have dark hair and blue eyes,” the “Love Is Blind” star said of her features. wireimage

Blackwell and Presnell eventually became committed to each other and after hitting it off with their other respective pod prospects, Trevor Sowa and Jessica Vestal, got engaged in the pod without even seeing each other.

However, when the two later met face to face for the first time during their big engagement, viewers couldn’t understand Presnell’s reaction. Many people on social media argued that he seemed troubled by the fact that Blackwell looked “nothing” like Fox.

“She definitely told me some things about, uh, how she looked,” Presnell admitted in the confessional. “Chelsea told me she looks like Megan Fox. At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter. I am very attracted to him. I can work with him.”

Fox, associated with Machine Gun Kelly, has blue eyes and black hair. getty images

When Blackwell asked Presnell if her looks were what he expected, her new fiancé replied, “Um, you told me a thousand things.”

Many viewers continued to object to Blackwell’s assessment of her appearance via social media, writing, “I gasped when she said Megan Fox,” “Like Megan Fox” and “Love is blind and apparently But she is also the same.”

Another viewer commented, “I swear her deciding factor was that she looked like Megan Fox 🙂 She even brought it up later like she thought about it the whole time.”

However, others said they actually noticed the resemblance.

“I think from the nose up they really look alike,” one fan said, while another wrote, “She looks just like him!”

Fans were divided on whether Blackwell looks like the “Transformers” star. Chelsea Blackwell/Instagram

Even season 4 alum Micah Lussier took note of the comparisons via TikTok, telling fans, “I bet a hundred percent that she’s realized multiple times that she looks like Megan Fox. Because from certain angles, her eyes and some of her features, (she) really looks like Megan Fox.

Lussier also urged haters to “stop dragging” Blackwell and “bring back his king.”

Meanwhile, Blackwell directly addressed all of the recent attention and backlash she has received over the Fox comments in an interview with “Access Hollywood” earlier this week.

While some viewers claimed that Blackwell looked “nothing” like Fox, others argued that they could see the resemblance. Getty Images for Uber

“I’m being dragged into trouble right now for that comment because of Jimmy. Little s–t,” she explained, laughing.

“What they didn’t show is that right before that, he was like, ‘Yeah, I look like (NFL star) Christian McCaffrey.’ And I don’t know who he is,” she continued. “So he just showed me this, saying, ‘Yeah, I get this on the plane often. I get Katy Perry, Adele and Megan Fox. I’m just like, ‘I don’t see it, but it’s something that I get.’ “I didn’t expect this kind of reaction from him.”

The first six episodes of the new season of “Love Is Blind” are now streaming on Netflix, with the next batch arriving in February. 21.











